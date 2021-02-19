Market cap of RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] reaches 35.79B – now what?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] price plunged by -4.68 percent to reach at -$1.11.

A sum of 7808931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.02M shares. RLX Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $23.56 and dropped to a low of $21.60 until finishing in the latest session at $22.61.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.45.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.