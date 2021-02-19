Market cap of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] reaches 6.39B – now what?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] closed the trading session at $31.95 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.58, while the highest price level was $32.98.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.26 percent and weekly performance of 6.46 percent. The stock has performed 7.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, PSTH reached to a volume of 6880808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.60

PSTH stock trade performance evaluation

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.77, while it was recorded at 31.04 for the last single week of trading.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]: Insider Ownership positions

107 institutional holders increased their position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:PSTH] by around 9,923,534 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 35,886,723 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 66,234,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,044,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,712,784 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,048,698 shares during the same period.