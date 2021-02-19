Market cap of Net Element Inc. [NETE] reaches 82.47M – now what?

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] gained 11.39% or 1.75 points to close at $17.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2818999 shares. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Former Tesla Lead for Advanced Manufacturing Group Joins Mullen Automotive as VP of EV Manufacturing.

With over 12 major vehicle launches including Tesla’s Model S, John Taylor brings critical engineering experience to oversee Mullen’s manufacturing facilities for the MX-05 and MX-07 SUVs.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mullen Technologies Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, is pleased to announce the hiring of John Taylor as VP of Manufacturing for Mullen Automotive. Mr. Taylor brings a great breadth of experience including oversight of a number of plant start-ups and vehicle launches in the U.S. and abroad.

It opened the trading session at $14.79, the shares rose to $17.87 and dropped to $14.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NETE points out that the company has recorded 84.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1063.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, NETE reached to a volume of 2818999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Net Element Inc. [NETE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net Element Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NETE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for NETE stock

Net Element Inc. [NETE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.59. With this latest performance, NETE shares gained by 24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 434.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NETE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for Net Element Inc. [NETE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Net Element Inc. [NETE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net Element Inc. [NETE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.59 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. Net Element Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.94.

Return on Total Capital for NETE is now -38.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.45. Additionally, NETE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] managed to generate an average of -$78,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.Net Element Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Net Element Inc. [NETE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net Element Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NETE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Net Element Inc. [NETE]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.40% of NETE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NETE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,514, which is approximately 19.722% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in NETE stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.06 million in NETE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net Element Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ:NETE] by around 217,425 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 173,471 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 153,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NETE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,431 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 41,193 shares during the same period.