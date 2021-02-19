Market cap of BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG] reaches 55.91M – now what?

BioHiTech Global Inc. [NASDAQ: BHTG] loss -11.86% or -0.3 points to close at $2.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1124641 shares. The company report on January 26, 2021 that BioHiTech Receives Approximately $2 Million in New Food Waste Digester Orders for 14 Ships from Carnival Cruise Lines and Princess Cruises.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (“BioHiTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced it has received approximately $2 million in new Revolution Series™ food digesters purchase orders for 12 Carnival Cruise Lines ships and 2 Princess Cruises ships. BioHiTech expects to fulfil the orders through the second quarter of 2021.

“Our continued strong relationship with the Carnival family of brands underscores their dedication to sustainable food waste management and the long-awaited re-launch of seafaring travel. These additional orders are further testament to Carnival’s confidence and belief in BioHiTech’s sustainable food waste disposal solutions, which, together with our proprietary analytics platform are a cornerstone of food waste management planning,” commented Tony Fuller, BioHiTech’s Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $2.39, the shares rose to $2.42 and dropped to $2.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHTG points out that the company has recorded 55.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -120.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, BHTG reached to a volume of 1124641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioHiTech Global Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.71.

Trading performance analysis for BHTG stock

BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.53. With this latest performance, BHTG shares gained by 55.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.37 and a Gross Margin at -11.17. BioHiTech Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -180.66.

Return on Total Capital for BHTG is now -15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -218.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,424.44. Additionally, BHTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG] managed to generate an average of -$195,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.BioHiTech Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioHiTech Global Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHTG.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioHiTech Global Inc. [BHTG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of BHTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHTG stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 118,685, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in BHTG stocks shares; and STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in BHTG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioHiTech Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in BioHiTech Global Inc. [NASDAQ:BHTG] by around 131,658 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 55,855 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 301,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHTG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,634 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,972 shares during the same period.