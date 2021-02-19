Market cap of Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] reaches 17.42M – now what?

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AMEX: AWX] gained 9.60% or 0.42 points to close at $4.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1164535 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $16.6 million compared with $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.20 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019.

It opened the trading session at $4.41, the shares rose to $5.25 and dropped to $4.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AWX points out that the company has recorded 194.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -306.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 296.39K shares, AWX reached to a volume of 1164535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalon Holdings Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for AWX stock

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.76. With this latest performance, AWX shares gained by 56.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.43 for Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for AWX is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.25. Additionally, AWX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] managed to generate an average of -$873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Avalon Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.30% of AWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWX stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 125,300, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 30.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 79,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in AWX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.14 million in AWX stock with ownership of nearly 16.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avalon Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Avalon Holdings Corporation [AMEX:AWX] by around 34,246 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 21,184 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 263,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,010 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,024 shares during the same period.