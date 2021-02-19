Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 512.87M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] plunged by -$5.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.33 during the day while it closed the day at $8.96. The company report on February 19, 2021 that ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – UAVS.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) resulting from allegations that AgEagle may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AgEagle securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock has also loss -42.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAVS stock has inclined by 233.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 216.61% and gained 49.33% year-on date.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $512.87 million, with 55.38 million shares outstanding and 45.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 35836337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 394.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.89. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -27.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 216.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1594.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

There are presently around $53 million, or 6.20% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,313,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 833,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.84 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -7.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,330,089 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 356,222 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,229,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,915,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,021,186 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 253,929 shares during the same period.