Market Analysts see T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] falling to $2.40. Time to buy?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] price plunged by -7.57 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on February 9, 2021 that T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostics Tools Conference.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostics Tools Conference.

Management is scheduled to present Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00am ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

A sum of 8832762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.67M shares. T2 Biosystems Inc. shares reached a high of $3.12 and dropped to a low of $2.81 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

The one-year TTOO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $3.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 55.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -624.57 and a Gross Margin at -101.12. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -707.93.

Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 366.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 164.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$390,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

TTOO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 13.00% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,185,575, which is approximately 15.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.46 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 4,477,688 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,392,512 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,436,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,306,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,599 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 656,008 shares during the same period.