Market Analysts see Altria Group Inc. [MO] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $43.63 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Altria Presents as Part of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference; Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) is participating in the virtual Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY). Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss how Altria is Moving Beyond Smoking™, advancing its 10-Year Vision (Vision) and continuing to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to create long-term shareholder value through sustainability.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“The pursuit of our Vision is about sustainability and businesses that are aligned with the responsibility expectations of our stakeholders,” said Billy Gifford. “We have an unmatched portfolio of non-combustible products in the U.S. market that we’re rapidly expanding, we’re investing in research and development on innovative non-combustible products and we believe we can continue to deliver significant value for our shareholders while moving beyond smoking.”.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.91 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $43.57 to $44.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.03M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 6303470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $48.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 43.47 for the last single week of trading, and 40.68 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.47 and a Gross Margin at +83.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.31.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 45.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,007.56. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 956.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.34.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $51,407 million, or 62.40% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,602,507, which is approximately -0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 130,577,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.95 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 7.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 106,444,042 shares. Additionally, 795 investors decreased positions by around 85,864,096 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 985,931,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,178,239,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,664 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 13,680,242 shares during the same period.