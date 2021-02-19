Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] Is Currently 9.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lantronix Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRX] gained 9.56% on the last trading session, reaching $5.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Lantronix Launches New EDS3000 Serial-to-Ethernet Servers, Bringing Affordable Remote IoT Device Management.

Expands Lantronix’s IoT Offerings for Industrial and Medical Industries.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), announced its new EDS3000 family of serial-to-Ethernet device servers. Ideal for industrial and medical applications, the EDS3000PR and EDS3000PS expands Lantronix’s family of external modules designed for the Industrial IoT industry, delivering affordable remote device management capabilities.

Lantronix Inc. represents 28.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $164.56 million with the latest information. LTRX stock price has been found in the range of $4.98 to $5.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 170.47K shares, LTRX reached a trading volume of 1000505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRX shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Lantronix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $2.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Lantronix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantronix Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTRX in the course of the last twelve months was 91.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for LTRX stock

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, LTRX shares gained by 15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.36 and a Gross Margin at +41.22. Lantronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.93.

Return on Total Capital for LTRX is now -9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.68. Additionally, LTRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] managed to generate an average of -$44,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Lantronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lantronix Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantronix Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]

There are presently around $30 million, or 30.20% of LTRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,039,632, which is approximately 32.028% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 730,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 million in LTRX stocks shares; and HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $3.88 million in LTRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Lantronix Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRX] by around 1,664,595 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 888,445 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,908,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,461,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,322 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 783,186 shares during the same period.