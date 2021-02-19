JP Morgan slashes price target on Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] – find out why.

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] gained 13.89% on the last trading session, reaching $344.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Wix.com Ltd. represents 55.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.34 billion with the latest information. WIX stock price has been found in the range of $296.00 to $353.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 601.71K shares, WIX reached a trading volume of 3677838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $321.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $220 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $290, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on WIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 15.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIX in the course of the last twelve months was 134.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for WIX stock

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.45. With this latest performance, WIX shares gained by 37.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.15 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.95, while it was recorded at 302.87 for the last single week of trading, and 257.17 for the last 200 days.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +74.13. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.35.

Return on Total Capital for WIX is now -14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.30. Additionally, WIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] managed to generate an average of -$28,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wix.com Ltd. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

There are presently around $16,048 million, or 89.50% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,272,586, which is approximately -3.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,280,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in WIX stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.13 billion in WIX stock with ownership of nearly -6.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 4,630,106 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 4,239,864 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,765,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,635,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,336 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 489,003 shares during the same period.