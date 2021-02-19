Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] Is Currently 10.07 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ: JFIN] gained 10.07% on the last trading session, reaching $5.90 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Changes in Management.

Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced that Mr. Jiong Feng has resigned from his position as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer due to personal reasons, effective from February 8, 2021. Mr. Dinggui Yan, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, expressed appreciation for Mr. Feng’s contributions to the development of the Company on behalf of the board of directors and management team of the Company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company has appointed Mr. Chongxian Bai, the current Vice President of Technology Operations, as the new Chief Technology Officer, effective from February 8, 2021.

Jiayin Group Inc. represents 54.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $312.46 million with the latest information. JFIN stock price has been found in the range of $5.05 to $6.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 354.06K shares, JFIN reached a trading volume of 1333753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JFIN shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jiayin Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jiayin Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jiayin Group Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for JFIN stock

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.55. With this latest performance, JFIN shares gained by 71.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.07 for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +80.12. Jiayin Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] managed to generate an average of $78,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jiayin Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]

Positions in Jiayin Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ:JFIN] by around 170,685 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,548 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFIN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,685 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 65,679 shares during the same period.