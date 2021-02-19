iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] moved down -12.99: Why It’s Important

iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: IMBI] loss -12.99% on the last trading session, reaching $7.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that iMedia Brands Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,860,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. In addition, iMedia Brands has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 429,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by iMedia Brands. The offering is expected to close on or about February 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to iMedia Brands from this offering are expected to be approximately $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by iMedia Brands, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. iMedia Brands intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

iMedia Brands Inc. represents 12.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.10 million with the latest information. IMBI stock price has been found in the range of $7.02 to $7.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 85.02K shares, IMBI reached a trading volume of 1218899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for iMedia Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iMedia Brands Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMBI in the course of the last twelve months was 505.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for IMBI stock

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, IMBI shares gained by 55.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 8.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.00. iMedia Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.22.

Return on Total Capital for IMBI is now -36.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.13. Additionally, IMBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 355.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] managed to generate an average of -$56,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.iMedia Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iMedia Brands Inc. posted -2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -265.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iMedia Brands Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]

There are presently around $14 million, or 16.30% of IMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMBI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 501,358, which is approximately 2.859% of the company’s market cap and around 22.41% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 495,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in IMBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.43 million in IMBI stock with ownership of nearly -0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iMedia Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:IMBI] by around 166,648 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 629,821 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,014,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,810,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMBI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,114 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 583,190 shares during the same period.