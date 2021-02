GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is 28.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.78%. The company report on March 4, 2020 that Vertiv Announces the Completion of Debt Refinancing Activities.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) announced the closing of a new seven-year $2.2 billion term loan, the proceeds of which were used to pay in full its previous term loan and redeem in full its high-yield bonds, including its 9.25% senior notes, 12.0%/13.0% PIK-toggle senior notes and 10.0% second-lien notes. The new term loan bears annual interest at LIBOR plus applicable margin of 3.0% (currently 4.4% all-in), which applicable margin is 1.0% lower than under the previous term loan. In addition, Vertiv closed an amendment on its $455 million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility which, among other changes, extended the maturity to March 2, 2025 and lowered the applicable margin on loans thereunder by 0.25%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Concurrently with the closing of the new term loan, Vertiv executed interest rate swaps on a notional amount of $1.2 billion in 2020, and $1.0 billion in the remaining tenor of the term loan. Combined with the economics of the term loan, this results in an all-in rate of approximately 4.1%. The swap transactions exchange floating term loan interest payments for fixed rate interest payments on the notional amount to reduce interest rate volatility.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 billion, with 92.78 million shares outstanding and 56.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, GSAH stock reached a trading volume of 12688881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GSAH Stock Performance Analysis:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.28 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.49, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.82.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Insider Position Details

52 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 22,976,268 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,101,434 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,640,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,717,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,115,402 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,422 shares during the same period.