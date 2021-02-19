Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] moved up 9.63: Why It’s Important

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE: SUPV] closed the trading session at $2.39 on 02/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.29, while the highest price level was $3.63. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Grupo Supervielle SA to Host Earnings Call.

Grupo Supervielle SA (NYSE:SUPV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71762.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.74 percent and weekly performance of 23.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 457.83K shares, SUPV reached to a volume of 59744133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPV shares is $1.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPV stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUPV in the course of the last twelve months was 0.68.

SUPV stock trade performance evaluation

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.20. With this latest performance, SUPV shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.54 for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for SUPV is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.42. Additionally, SUPV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] managed to generate an average of $848,363 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. go to -13.10%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $192 million, or 3.20% of SUPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPV stocks are: MONEDA S.A. ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS with ownership of 78,996,827, which is approximately 55670.208% of the company’s market cap and around 21.58% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 276,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in SUPV stocks shares; and DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT, currently with $0.65 million in SUPV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE:SUPV] by around 79,280,961 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,068,429 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,101,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,247,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUPV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,829 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,295 shares during the same period.