Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] Stock trading around $14.74 per share: What’s Next?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: GTEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 95.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 91.43%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that SOCMA and Greenland Technologies Sign Co-Operation Agreement to Support U.S. Production of Electric Industrial Vehicles.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, and Fujian South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd. (“SOCMA”, www.socmachinery.com), a leading company specialized in designing, manufacturing and distributing heavy industrial machinery and vehicles, announced a co-operation agreement to utilize SOCMA’s existing supply-chain and certain technologies to support Greenland’s production of electric industrial vehicles in the United States. The agreement also represents a commitment by Greenland to invest in the U.S. as a key center of innovation in the global electric vehicle market.

Under the agreement, both parties intend to establish a strategic partnership to fully cooperate on technology sharing and supply chain management for the production of electric industrial vehicles in the U.S. SOCMA has agreed to provide and supply to GTEC the materials, parts and components, and related supply chain required for the development and manufacture of electric industrial vehicles in the U.S. SOCMA agrees that GTEC shall use the relevant SOCMA technologies and patents involved in GTEC’s procurement of engineering vehicle parts and materials from SOCMA free of charge GTEC will capitalize on its global business development and technology development capabilities to accelerate the launch of its electric industrial vehicles globally with support from SOCMA.

Over the last 12 months, GTEC stock rose by 391.33%. The average equity rating for GTEC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.36 million, with 10.02 million shares outstanding and 1.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, GTEC stock reached a trading volume of 64002565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

GTEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.43. With this latest performance, GTEC shares gained by 96.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 392.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 391.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.72 for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for GTEC is now 10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.23. Additionally, GTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] managed to generate an average of $297,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GTEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation go to 14.00%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of GTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTEC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 48,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 29,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in GTEC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $100000.0 in GTEC stock with ownership of nearly 892.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:GTEC] by around 83,962 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 51,228 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTEC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,847 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 51,228 shares during the same period.