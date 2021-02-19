Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is 52.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] loss -17.19% on the last trading session, reaching $1.83 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Farmmi Receives Order for Export to Dubai.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced it received a new order from a long-term customer for dried mushrooms, which will be exported to Dubai.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Farmmi’s diverse customer base is driving our continued expansion. We are benefitting from our leading position in the large domestic China market, growth in Japan and across Asia, North America, Europe, while developing opportunities in other markets worldwide. We made great strides in our business in 2020, which set in motion sales and marketing initiatives we are now benefitting from. We are excited about the increased adoption of healthy, nutrition-dense diets and more active lifestyles in our target markets. Our company’s excellent track record, brand awareness and broad product line is helping Farmmi become the fuel of choice for conscientious, health aware customers.”.

Farmmi Inc. represents 16.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.82 million with the latest information. FAMI stock price has been found in the range of $1.7801 to $2.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 1512328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 44.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3186, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8942 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 715,399, which is approximately 92.157% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 357,641 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 110,275 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 266,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,541 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 110,275 shares during the same period.