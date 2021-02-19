DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell -3.19% so far this year. What now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] price plunged by -1.64 percent to reach at -$1.15. The company report on February 19, 2021 that DuPont Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable March 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About DuPont.

A sum of 11015794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.76M shares. DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares reached a high of $69.98 and dropped to a low of $68.12 until finishing in the latest session at $68.84.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.0. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $83.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on DD stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 60 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.35, while it was recorded at 70.45 for the last single week of trading, and 60.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +29.78. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.92. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$18,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

DD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to -8.99%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,647 million, or 78.24% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,160,966, which is approximately -1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,466,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -0.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 61,262,424 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 44,517,714 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 470,148,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,929,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,687,537 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 10,082,107 shares during the same period.