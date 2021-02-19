Citigroup lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.30 at the close of the session, up 1.34%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that U.S. Bank Launches New Approach to Build Wealth and Create Access for Diverse Communities.

U.S. Bank Access Commitment is a series of initiatives across the business to increase wealth building opportunities, starting with the Black community.

Commitment includes $25 million microbusiness fund for women of color business owners.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now 5.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $49.39 and lowest of $48.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.23, which means current price is +16.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 6924871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 37.77.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.40, while it was recorded at 48.04 for the last single week of trading, and 39.93 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.65.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.94. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.90.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $54,474 million, or 75.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,137,998, which is approximately -0.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,252,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.61 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -4.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 718 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 51,026,079 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 44,102,047 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 1,009,818,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,104,946,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,770,725 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,596 shares during the same period.