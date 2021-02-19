Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] moved down -12.29: Why It’s Important

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] loss -12.29% on the last trading session, reaching $2.64 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2021 that UTILITY Therapeutics Joins Antimicrobials Working Group.

The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) announced the addition of UTILITY therapeutics Ltd. (UTILITY) to its coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations. This new addition brings AWG’s membership to 13 antimicrobial drug companies.

UTILITY is focused on developing and commercializing antibiotics in the United States to address the significant threat faced by healthcare systems and patients from multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. UTILITY has exclusive U.S. commercial rights to two European-approved antibiotics, pivmecillinam and mecillinam, for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI). Pivmecillinam is an oral prodrug of mecillinam that is being developed for uncomplicated UTI (uUTI), and it has a unique mechanism of action for infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including extended-spectrum beta-lactamases. Mecillinam, an intravenous (IV) formulation, is being developed as a first-line therapy for complicated UTI (cUTI) in the hospital setting.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. represents 43.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.56 million with the latest information. CDTX stock price has been found in the range of $2.59 to $2.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 720.65K shares, CDTX reached a trading volume of 2145678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock. On April 17, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CDTX shares from 18 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for CDTX stock

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, CDTX shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.49. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.47.

Return on Total Capital for CDTX is now -70.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.99. Additionally, CDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] managed to generate an average of -$604,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]

There are presently around $64 million, or 66.60% of CDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,739,704, which is approximately -0.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 2,822,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.45 million in CDTX stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.3 million in CDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX] by around 1,516,364 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,074,754 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,706,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,297,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,205 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,564,501 shares during the same period.