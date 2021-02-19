Bernstein slashes price target on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] – find out why.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] closed the trading session at $86.33 on 02/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.00, while the highest price level was $86.93. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day.

Presents the Company’s Next Growth Phase, Including Its Ambition for Smoke-Free Products to Account for the Majority of Its Total Net Revenues by 2025; Reaffirms Its 2021 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Forecast Range of $5.90 to $6.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.28 percent and weekly performance of 0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, PM reached to a volume of 6715597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $97.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 72.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.96, while it was recorded at 86.08 for the last single week of trading, and 77.20 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 10.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99,937 million, or 75.40% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,884,229, which is approximately -0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,439,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.81 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.11 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -1.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 824 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 50,574,195 shares. Additionally, 813 investors decreased positions by around 49,526,372 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 1,057,510,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,157,611,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,351,324 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,060 shares during the same period.