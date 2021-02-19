BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain 39.22% so far this year. What now?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] price surged by 11.81 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on February 18, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – BLU.

A sum of 12407887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. BELLUS Health Inc. shares reached a high of $4.96 and dropped to a low of $3.64 until finishing in the latest session at $4.26.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18698.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -99457.14. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98474.29.

Return on Total Capital for BLU is now -41.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.21. Additionally, BLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

There are presently around $205 million, or 47.48% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,220,058, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,726,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.39 million in BLU stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $22.11 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 23.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 31,426,008 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,278,947 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,373,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,078,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,595,798 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,354,768 shares during the same period.