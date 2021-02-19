Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] Is Currently 18.64 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] gained 18.64% or 0.66 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1534361 shares. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for Its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) reported net earnings of $584,000, $0.07 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $414,000, $0.05 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to last year’s net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $1,097,000 improvement in equity in earnings of affiliates as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

It opened the trading session at $3.56, the shares rose to $4.29 and dropped to $3.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRN points out that the company has recorded 389.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1300.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 539.19K shares, BRN reached to a volume of 1534361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 85.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 127.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 389.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 342.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$110,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.50% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 384,144, which is approximately 52.411% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 139,311 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 80,292 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 404,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,211 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,926 shares during the same period.