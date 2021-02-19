Ayro Inc. [AYRO] is 42.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] closed the trading session at $8.64 on 02/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.53, while the highest price level was $9.58. The company report on February 11, 2021 that AYRO, Inc. Announces $41,800,000 Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 4,400,001 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $9.50 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the Company granted to the investors in the offering the right to acquire an aggregate of 3,300,001 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $11.50 per share until the one-year anniversary of the closing date of the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $41,800,000, before deducting financial advisory fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.11 percent and weekly performance of -24.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 149.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 115.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.86M shares, AYRO reached to a volume of 7976016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 246.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

AYRO stock trade performance evaluation

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.80. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 30.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 8.80% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,779,714, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 473,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 390.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 3,421,477 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 221,485 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,644,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,559,649 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 138,695 shares during the same period.