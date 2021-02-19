ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] Is Currently 2.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.51 at the close of the session, up 2.72%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Releases Letter to Shareholders From The CEO and Director of The Board.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Group”, “ATIF” or “we”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, released a letter to shareholders from the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company’s board of directors.

Dear shareholders,.

ATIF Holdings Limited stock is now 62.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATIF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.54 and lowest of $1.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +84.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, ATIF reached a trading volume of 6742759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has ATIF stock performed recently?

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.39. With this latest performance, ATIF shares gained by 48.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0034, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3235 for the last 200 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 137,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 128,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ATIF stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.16 million in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 661.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 429,329 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 61,982 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,999 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 61,195 shares during the same period.