Argus lifts Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.66 during the day while it closed the day at $30.54. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Elanco to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock has also gained 5.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELAN stock has inclined by 0.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.06% and lost -0.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ELAN stock reached $14.08 billion, with 462.40 million shares outstanding and 452.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 6560718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $32.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $35 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.10, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.98 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.00. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of $11,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 6.67%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,631 million, or 97.00% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,732,062, which is approximately 5.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 41,440,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.06 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 79,537,117 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 42,970,781 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 323,809,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,317,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,062,944 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,217,846 shares during the same period.