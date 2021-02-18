ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] moved down -11.25: Why It’s Important

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] price plunged by -11.25 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on February 17, 2021 that CORRECTION – ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at the Market under Nasdaq Rules.

This press release corrects a prior version that was issued by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. on February 16, 2021 to correct an error regarding the timing for exercise of certain warrants. The corrected release follows:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $18.7 million of shares of common stock of the Company at a price of $3.59 per share. The price was set at market price in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq. The Company will issue a total of 5,212,000 shares of common stock to the institutional investors. The Company also completed a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase shares of common stock to the same institutional investors. The warrants are to purchase up to 2,606,000 shares at an exercise price of $3.59 and have a term of three and one-half years.

A sum of 13857483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.43M shares. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $4.10 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.47.

Guru’s Opinion on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 303.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CNET Stock Performance Analysis:

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.03. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 32.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CNET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.80% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 74,469, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 10,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 90,416 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 115,698 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 110,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,416 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 108,098 shares during the same period.