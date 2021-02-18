Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] moved down -4.93: Why It’s Important

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] plunged by -$1.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.3965 during the day while it closed the day at $32.43. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Workhorse and Pritchard Companies Launch Purpose-Built National Campaign Event Featuring C-1000 All-Electric Trucks on Super Bowl Weekend.

Saturday Event Designed to Build Awareness and Demonstrate Extensive Capabilities of the Workhorse C-1000 All-Electric Truck.

On Sunday Pritchard Will Also Be Offering Free Rides to The Super Bowl In an All-Electric Shuttle Bus.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock has also loss -19.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WKHS stock has inclined by 68.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.82% and gained 63.95% year-on date.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $4.05 billion, with 120.53 million shares outstanding and 112.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.12M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 10751741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $27, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5779.95.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.31. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 38.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 865.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.09, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.66 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6338.12 and a Gross Margin at -1452.17. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9868.98.

Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 250.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$458,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,524 million, or 34.20% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,097,121, which is approximately 14.225% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,231,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.67 million in WKHS stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $125.08 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 13,973,954 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,556,619 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 26,449,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,980,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,025,778 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 986,478 shares during the same period.