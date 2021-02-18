why GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GTYH] slipped around -1.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.89 at the close of the session, down -15.67%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that GTY Technology Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Annual recurring revenue of $41.4 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Total fourth quarter revenue of $13.1 million, up 14% year-over-year.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stock is now 33.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTYH Stock saw the intraday high of $7.40 and lowest of $6.005 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.28, which means current price is +40.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 182.84K shares, GTYH reached a trading volume of 1016778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTYH shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GTYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has GTYH stock performed recently?

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, GTYH shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.60. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -267.18.

Return on Total Capital for GTYH is now -15.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, GTYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH] managed to generate an average of -$901,574 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTYH.

Insider trade positions for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [GTYH]

There are presently around $165 million, or 41.30% of GTYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTYH stocks are: CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 6,324,130, which is approximately 46.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS OCONNOR LLC, holding 4,307,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.68 million in GTYH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.63 million in GTYH stock with ownership of nearly 4.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GTYH] by around 3,857,580 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 562,949 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 19,556,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,976,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTYH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,626 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,680 shares during the same period.