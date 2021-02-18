why Gogo Inc. [GOGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.33

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] traded at a low on 02/17/21, posting a -9.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.06. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Gogo Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of network and broadband connectivity products and services for business aviation, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 before the market opens on March 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call & Web CastA live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing +1 (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or +1 (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number 1990508.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2646074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gogo Inc. stands at 11.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.55%.

The market cap for GOGO stock reached $1.08 billion, with 82.71 million shares outstanding and 40.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 2646074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on GOGO stock. On September 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOGO shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 28.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 301.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $709 million, or 44.80% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 12,674,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,185,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.97 million in GOGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.51 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 5.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 18,942,237 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,324,746 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,180,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,447,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,460,736 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,752 shares during the same period.