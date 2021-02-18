why CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.67

CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ: CURI] gained 15.81% or 3.11 points to close at $22.78 with a heavy trading volume of 3635853 shares. The company report on February 16, 2021 that CuriosityStream Preps 2021 Slate That Delivers Brand-Defining Films and Series Across Every Category of Factual Entertainment.

CuriosityStream, the leading global factual streaming service and media company (NASDAQ: CURI), unveiled a look at key original titles in production for 2021, marking the largest annual investment in original programming and the production of more original hours of programming than ever in the company’s history. The new releases add to an extensive and unrivaled library of films and series that dives deep into nature, history, science, travel and every category of the factual genre. A number of additional originals are slated to be announced throughout the year.

It opened the trading session at $20.62, the shares rose to $22.99 and dropped to $19.8201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CURI points out that the company has recorded 126.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -206.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 954.59K shares, CURI reached to a volume of 3635853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CuriosityStream Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CURI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CURI stock

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.05. With this latest performance, CURI shares gained by 26.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.24 for the last 200 days.

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CuriosityStream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]

There are presently around $120 million, or 25.30% of CURI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURI stocks are: TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,547,720, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 650,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.8 million in CURI stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $9.0 million in CURI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ:CURI] by around 5,205,195 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,627,159 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,731,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,100,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,122,104 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,118,846 shares during the same period.