why AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.35

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.79 during the day while it closed the day at $51.45. The company report on February 18, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRIT, TCDA and AZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff.. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AstraZeneca PLC stock has also gained 2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has declined by -10.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.87% and gained 2.92% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $130.92 billion, with 2.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.08M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 9513452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.19, while it was recorded at 50.82 for the last single week of trading, and 53.64 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +74.56. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.63.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.20%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,223 million, or 16.10% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 50,108,946, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,587,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in AZN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.34 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -11.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 57,581,197 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 72,288,619 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 263,195,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,065,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,140,031 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,887,276 shares during the same period.