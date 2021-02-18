Wall Street Analyst Initiated GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. What else is Wall St. saying

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.31 during the day while it closed the day at $6.90. The company report on February 8, 2021 that GreenSky Names Jennifer Russell Chief Credit Officer.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced that Jennifer Russell has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Russell succeeds Kevin Goldstein, who will be leaving GreenSky at the end of February to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Goldstein will continue to provide consulting services to the Company following his departure.

“I am very excited for Jennifer to take on the expanded role of leading our credit risk organization,” said Tim Kaliban, President and Chief Risk Officer. “As an existing member of GreenSky’s executive management team, Jennifer has brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the Company and has played a critical role in helping successfully navigate this past year’s challenging environment related to COVID. We continue to see strong credit performance thus far in 2021 and I am confident Jennifer will continue to successfully lead GreenSky’s credit risk areas in the coming year and beyond. I want to also thank Kevin for his contributions and wish him well in the future.”.

GreenSky Inc. stock has also gained 19.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSKY stock has inclined by 89.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.36% and gained 49.03% year-on date.

The market cap for GSKY stock reached $1.23 billion, with 69.96 million shares outstanding and 67.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 852.05K shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 18309746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on GSKY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32.

GSKY stock trade performance evaluation

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.17. With this latest performance, GSKY shares gained by 38.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.20 and a Gross Margin at +83.07. GreenSky Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for GSKY is now 86.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,543.22. Additionally, GSKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,510.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] managed to generate an average of $27,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GreenSky Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $338 million, or 69.00% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 12,046,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,025,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.82 million in GSKY stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $40.4 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly 31.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenSky Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 9,129,335 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 15,825,657 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 33,188,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,143,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,875 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 15,118,175 shares during the same period.