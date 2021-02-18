Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $30

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] gained 18.77% on the last trading session, reaching $80.03 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2021 that GSK and Vir Biotechnology Expand Coronavirus Collaboration to Advance New Therapeutics for Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses.

– Companies applying their combined expertise in immunology and infectious diseases to accelerate the development of promising monoclonal antibody candidates for influenza –.

– Functional genomics collaboration expanded to include respiratory viruses, Vir’s unique technology, and access to GSK’s small molecule compounds –.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. represents 125.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.53 billion with the latest information. VIR stock price has been found in the range of $69.53 to $81.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, VIR reached a trading volume of 2589232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $74.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $100 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VIR stock. On September 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VIR shares from 48 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 9.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

Trading performance analysis for VIR stock

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, VIR shares gained by 103.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 356.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.44, while it was recorded at 72.59 for the last single week of trading, and 39.59 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2144.35. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2158.98.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -62.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$762,808 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $5,275 million, or 81.10% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,300,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.45 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.53 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 6.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 9,676,939 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 812,479 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 67,793,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,283,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,281,462 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 477,347 shares during the same period.