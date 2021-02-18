Veru Inc. [VERU] Revenue clocked in at $46.60 million, up 98.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] slipped around -2.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.21 at the close of the session, down -13.17%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Veru Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,451,613 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Veru from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $100 million. In addition, Veru has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 967,741 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, Cantor and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as lead managers for the offering, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Veru Inc. stock is now 98.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERU Stock saw the intraday high of $19.8565 and lowest of $17.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.57, which means current price is +121.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 4026346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc. [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $21.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $4.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VERU in the course of the last twelve months was 1019.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 93.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 525.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 292.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Veru Inc. [VERU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $340 million, or 23.30% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,764,051, which is approximately 18.029% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,671,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.19 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $55.93 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 96.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 5,984,315 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,602,339 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,156,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,742,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,613,722 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 929,618 shares during the same period.