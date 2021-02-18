Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Stock trading around $2.82 per share: What’s Next?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.25%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., to Depart Verastem Oncology.

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, announced the departure of the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., effective immediately. Dr. Neumann has left to accept a position at another Company.

“Our team is making significant advances in achieving the Company’s strategic goals, including maximizing the broad potential of our development programs. Dr. Neumann’s tenure was brief, and we expect his departure will have no impact on our continued progress,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “In combination with our medical affairs and clinical teams as well as external partners, we remain focused on our work to solve unmet needs in RAS positive cancers.”.

Over the last 12 months, VSTM stock rose by 36.89%. The average equity rating for VSTM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $480.84 million, with 169.51 million shares outstanding and 157.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, VSTM stock reached a trading volume of 11717166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

There are presently around $238 million, or 46.40% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,491,716, which is approximately 9.351% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 11,180,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.53 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.61 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 30,935,407 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,494,445 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 43,131,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,561,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,771,978 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 9,786,613 shares during the same period.