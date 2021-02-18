Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Is Currently -4.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] traded at a low on 02/17/21, posting a -4.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.62. The company report on February 8, 2021 that TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a purchase price of $2.50 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering were $100 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by TYME.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8021158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tyme Technologies Inc. stands at 9.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.72%.

The market cap for TYME stock reached $461.22 million, with 130.17 million shares outstanding and 106.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 8021158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has TYME stock performed recently?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.63. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.75, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Insider trade positions for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

There are presently around $40 million, or 9.70% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,454,185, which is approximately 5.96% of the company’s market cap and around 29.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,615,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.85 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $5.7 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 1,127,878 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,979,064 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 10,978,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,085,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,402 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,033,367 shares during the same period.