Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain 116.97% so far this year. What now?

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.23%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Join President and CEO, Christopher Herald at the Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference, February 16th at 4:00pm EST.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the John Tumazos, Very Independent Research Conference on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

President and CEO, Christopher Herald will deliver an online presentation and corporate update at 4:00pm EST. For more information on the conference and to register for Solitario’s presentation please use the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1748687894267350286.

Over the last 12 months, XPL stock rose by 253.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.52 million, with 58.11 million shares outstanding and 48.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, XPL stock reached a trading volume of 17767599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

XPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.23. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 86.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.25 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6749, while it was recorded at 1.0183 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4530 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solitario Zinc Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.10% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,224,584, which is approximately 30.604% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 445,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 391,771 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 134,432 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,230,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,756,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,979 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 134,432 shares during the same period.