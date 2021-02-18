Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] Stock trading around $9.47 per share: What’s Next?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.07%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Sino-Global Announces LOI to Acquire 51% of Computing Power Center Company.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “we”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire 51% of Inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd. (“Nine-Chain Intelligent”).

Founded in 2018, Nine-Chain Intelligent, which is located in Erenhot city of Inner Mongolia Autonomous region, engages in big data related sector with a focus on fields that pave the way for the future. Some of these fields include big data cloud computing, blockchain technology R&D and application, artificial intelligence R&D, and other core technology fields. Its mission is to build a new energy micro-grid to improve the data industry chain and ecosystem through big data infrastructure and service provision.

Over the last 12 months, SINO stock rose by 365.36%.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.05 million, with 4.83 million shares outstanding and 3.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SINO stock reached a trading volume of 8667462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

SINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 200.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 357.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 365.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINO stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,251, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99000.0 in SINO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $15000.0 in SINO stock with ownership of nearly -41.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 21,658 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,860 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,658 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,770 shares during the same period.