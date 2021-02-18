Thursday, February 18, 2021
Shineco Inc. [TYHT] is 85.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ: TYHT] traded at a high on 02/17/21, posting a 30.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.68. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Shineco, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and hemp products, as well as various health and well-being-focused plant-based products in China, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Mr. Guocong Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Shineco, commented, “In fiscal 2020, we achieved a revenue of USD23.68 million and a net loss of $6.63 million. Overall, our various financial indicators have experienced a significant decline, mainly due to the Company’s business transformation and the impact of COVID-19. At present, the Company has formed a strategic plan integrating the entire industrial chain of industrial hemp. At the same time, the Company is also actively looking for investment opportunities in the biomedical field. I believe that as we gradually implement our projects, we will achieve success in the next fiscal year.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2624725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shineco Inc. stands at 19.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.02%.

The market cap for TYHT stock reached $15.45 million, with 3.04 million shares outstanding and 2.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 222.34K shares, TYHT reached a trading volume of 2624725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shineco Inc. [TYHT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

How has TYHT stock performed recently?

Shineco Inc. [TYHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.86. With this latest performance, TYHT shares gained by 63.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.03 for Shineco Inc. [TYHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Shineco Inc. [TYHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shineco Inc. [TYHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.77 and a Gross Margin at +25.90. Shineco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.05.

Return on Total Capital for TYHT is now -4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shineco Inc. [TYHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, TYHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shineco Inc. [TYHT] managed to generate an average of -$20,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Shineco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Shineco Inc. [TYHT]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ:TYHT] by around 14,550 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 9,961 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 118,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYHT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9,961 shares during the same period.

