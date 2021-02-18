Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell -3.99% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.89 during the day while it closed the day at $11.54. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Louvre Hotels Group chooses Sabre’s hospitality solutions to boost its strategic distribution transformation and support its development.

Europe’s second largest enterprise hotel group adopts Sabre’s broad portfolio of distribution and retailing solutions.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced a strategic long-term technology partnership with Louvre Hotels Group, Europe’s second-largest enterprise hotel group counting almost 1,600 hotels across 54 countries and a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International.

Sabre Corporation stock has also loss -8.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SABR stock has inclined by 32.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.18% and lost -3.99% year-on date.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $3.72 billion, with 317.27 million shares outstanding and 316.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 12544341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $5 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $10, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.32. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of $17,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,875 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,532,250, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,229,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.69 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $218.96 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 8.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 83,620,504 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 71,369,803 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 180,782,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,772,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,644,672 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 31,928,339 shares during the same period.