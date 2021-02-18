Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] moved up 40.00: Why It’s Important

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PHCF] jumped around 1.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.25 at the close of the session, up 40.00%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Puhui Investments Announces Successful Initial Public Offering of Two Healthcare Industry Investments.

Healthcare Industry Investments to be an Increasing Focus of the Company in 2021.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) (“Puhui” or the “Company”), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth (“HNW”) individuals and corporate clients as well as asset management, announced that two of the Company’s portfolio investments successfully completed Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Market (“HKEX”), including one in November 2019 and the other in October 2020.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. stock is now 122.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHCF Stock saw the intraday high of $5.25 and lowest of $3.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.55, which means current price is +122.46% from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.01K shares, PHCF reached a trading volume of 2180473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has PHCF stock performed recently?

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.43. With this latest performance, PHCF shares gained by 88.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.83 for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -215.34 and a Gross Margin at +41.95. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -185.19.

Return on Total Capital for PHCF is now -40.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, PHCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] managed to generate an average of -$55,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PHCF] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,150 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHCF stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162 shares during the same period.