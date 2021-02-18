Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] is 171.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $6.38 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.10, while the highest price level was $9.65. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Powerbridge Technologies Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue Increased by 12.9% to $14.5 Million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PBTS), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 171.49 percent and weekly performance of 82.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 128.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 126.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 171.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 122.62K shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 9890349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.81. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 126.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.95 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.00 and a Gross Margin at +30.18. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.68.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -141.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -174.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.73. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$43,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,200, which is approximately -18.634% of the company’s market cap and around 13.96% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $9000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 1,400 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 41,736 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,400 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,736 shares during the same period.