Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] Stock trading around $3.56 per share: What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.70 during the day while it closed the day at $3.56. The company report on February 17, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – ONC.

Company: Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock has also gained 23.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONCY stock has inclined by 77.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 100.00% and gained 49.58% year-on date.

The market cap for ONCY stock reached $155.29 million, with 43.30 million shares outstanding and 42.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ONCY reached a trading volume of 20384345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

ONCY stock trade performance evaluation

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.18. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 29.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.02 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -610.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,059.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,088.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -191.89. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$1,440,126 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 180,000, which is approximately 5.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 174,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in ONCY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.38 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 421,219 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 174,510 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 460,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,425 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 171,022 shares during the same period.