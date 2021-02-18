Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] gain 6.02% so far this year. What now?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] price plunged by -4.80 percent to reach at -$2.54. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference CallInterested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-844-647-5488 or 1-615-247-0258, passcode 1390587. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ with a replay available following the call until Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

A sum of 10314153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.51M shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $52.31 and dropped to a low of $50.07 until finishing in the latest session at $50.40.

The one-year MRVL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $53.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRVL stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 31 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 73.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.08, while it was recorded at 51.97 for the last single week of trading, and 40.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.70.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of $281,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MRVL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. go to 37.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,708 million, or 95.70% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 100,768,315, which is approximately 1.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 78,784,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.06 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly 0.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 53,648,090 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 36,578,680 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 519,057,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,284,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,708,999 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,208,124 shares during the same period.