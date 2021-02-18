Market cap of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] reaches 1.72B – now what?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] loss -10.57% or -1.07 points to close at $9.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4323649 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4. The reverse stock split was previously approved by stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 3, 2020.

VYNE’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at the market open on February 16, 2021. Once effective, the reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 205 million to approximately 51 million. In addition, the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock will be reduced by a corresponding ratio.

It opened the trading session at $9.91, the shares rose to $10.03 and dropped to $9.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VYNE points out that the company has recorded 37.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, VYNE reached to a volume of 4323649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for VYNE stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.63. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 35.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -328.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

An analysis of insider ownership at VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $199 million, or 47.30% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,719,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,997,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.12 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.07 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 2,744,492 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 685,839 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,515,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,945,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,948 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 270,208 shares during the same period.