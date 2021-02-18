Market cap of Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] reaches 238.88M – now what?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VISL] price surged by 16.32 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Senior Supply Chain Leader Joe Carson Joins Vislink as Vice President.

Carson to Aid Global Supply Chain Expansion of Leading Technology Company in Live Production, Military Government and Satellite Sectors.

Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company”), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced the addition of Joe Carson as Vice President of Global Operations and Service. Joe will report directly to Vislink CEO Mickey Miller and work with the Company’s executive team to optimize its supply chain and procurement operations in addition to growing its services business portfolio.

A sum of 28012876 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.50M shares. Vislink Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.35 and dropped to a low of $4.6509 until finishing in the latest session at $5.06.

Guru’s Opinion on Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vislink Technologies Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VISL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

VISL Stock Performance Analysis:

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, VISL shares gained by 153.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 332.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VISL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.39 for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vislink Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.76 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.36.

Return on Total Capital for VISL is now -122.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.17. Additionally, VISL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] managed to generate an average of -$120,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Vislink Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

VISL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted 50.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -30.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 264.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VISL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vislink Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.90% of VISL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VISL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 259,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 197,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in VISL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.18 million in VISL stock with ownership of nearly 22.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL] by around 222,027 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 344 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 427,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 649,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VISL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,022 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 327 shares during the same period.