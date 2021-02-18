Market cap of Square Inc. [SQ] reaches 119.12B – now what?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] closed the trading session at $270.94 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $260.76, while the highest price level was $274.47. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Square will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on February 23, 2021, after market close. Square will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Square’s Investor Relations website at square.com/investors. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.49 percent and weekly performance of 4.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 77.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, SQ reached to a volume of 11038850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $224.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $245, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on SQ stock. On December 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SQ shares from 220 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 11.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 543.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SQ stock trade performance evaluation

Square Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.89, while it was recorded at 268.63 for the last single week of trading, and 161.74 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Square Inc. [SQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 39.49%.

Square Inc. [SQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,403 million, or 76.80% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,244,939, which is approximately -19.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,132,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.67 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 11.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 759 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 33,942,694 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 33,775,662 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 221,656,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,374,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 298 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,514,175 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,284,682 shares during the same period.