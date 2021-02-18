Market cap of Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] reaches 4.99B – now what?

Kornit Digital Ltd. [NASDAQ: KRNT] gained 19.86% on the last trading session, reaching $116.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Record Quarter with 49% Year-Over-Year Growth and Accelerating Momentum.

Record $34.3 million net cash from operations.

Kornit Digital Ltd. represents 41.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.99 billion with the latest information. KRNT stock price has been found in the range of $104.64 to $120.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.72K shares, KRNT reached a trading volume of 1435262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRNT shares is $81.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Kornit Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KRNT stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KRNT shares from 67 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kornit Digital Ltd. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 5547.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for KRNT stock

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.17. With this latest performance, KRNT shares gained by 23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.87 for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.72, while it was recorded at 101.26 for the last single week of trading, and 66.54 for the last 200 days.

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.87 and a Gross Margin at +47.13. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for KRNT is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.84. Additionally, KRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] managed to generate an average of $18,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Kornit Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kornit Digital Ltd. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -144.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRNT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]

There are presently around $4,063 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRNT stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 4,511,525, which is approximately 0.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.75% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,606,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.14 million in KRNT stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $229.88 million in KRNT stock with ownership of nearly 14.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kornit Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Kornit Digital Ltd. [NASDAQ:KRNT] by around 2,314,983 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 3,068,207 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 36,295,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,678,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRNT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 527,389 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 433,510 shares during the same period.