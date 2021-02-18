Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] reaches 1.13B – now what?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: WPF] closed the trading session at $10.95 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.93, while the highest price level was $11.48. The company report on February 9, 2021 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA), Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, WPF reached to a volume of 12588786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.47

WPF stock trade performance evaluation

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, WPF shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: Insider Ownership positions

55 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:WPF] by around 23,494,974 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 13,794,610 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,300,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,590,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPF stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,990,722 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,203 shares during the same period.