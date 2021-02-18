Market cap of Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] reaches 117.81M – now what?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] gained 27.61% on the last trading session, reaching $7.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Elys Game Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced that it will be presenting at the Winter Wonderland Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually from February 16th through February 19th, 2021.

The executive team of Elys Game Technology is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

Elys Game Technology Corp. represents 14.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.81 million with the latest information. ELYS stock price has been found in the range of $5.38 to $7.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 4738788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for ELYS stock

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.31. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 293.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.07.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$138,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.20% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 327,749, which is approximately 225.953% of the company’s market cap and around 63.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 44,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in ELYS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.17 million in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 365,005 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,732 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 97,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,807 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 400 shares during the same period.